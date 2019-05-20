Image copyright Facebook

Ghana Police detain Ghanaian dancehall artistes, Stonebwoy den Shatta Wale after de two nearly cause serious fight for de 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards stage top.

E be uncertain which police station dem dey now sake dem no wan make dema fans storm there, but close associates of de musicians confirm de news.

Shatta Wale en father, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Snr talk media sey dem detain both Shatta Wale den Stonebwoy inside police custody.

Kwame A Plus, another musician den social commentator who dey de police station post say police detain de two artistes.

Tension nearly spoil de 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards after Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy pull gun for stage top.

Stonebwoy pull de video sake of Shatta Wale den en SM militants climb de stage at de time wey he Stonebwoy receive en award as Raggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year Award.

De dancehall artiste wey pull de gun, Stonebwoy issue official apology to Ghanaians over en conduct.

Kwame A Plus who dey plus dem sey de Police act very professional in de way dem dey handle de two artistes dema issue.

Chaw Ghanaians condemn de musicians for dema negative display for de 2019 VGMA under.