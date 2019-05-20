Nigeria goment don explain wetin go happen on 29 May and 12 June

Image copyright Getty Images

Federal goment for Nigeria don announce say na on 29 May 2019 President Muhammadu Buhari go do im swearing-in for second term for di Eagle Square, Abuja.

Goment say 29 May go still be public holiday for di kontri but dem go shift di main tins wey dem suppose do on dat day go 12 June wey goment bin declare as di new Democracy Day.

Pipo bin dey rumour say as 12 June be di new Democracy Day, na dat day Buhari go swear-in enta office but di goment say no be so.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed tok say both 29 May and 12 June go be public holiday dis year.

But di minister tok say dem don move most of di activities to 12 June and di tins wey go happen on 29 May go dey lowkey.

Di minister say world leaders go only show for di 12 June events.

Di events wey Nigeria go use celebrate June 12 as Democracy Day go start on 7 Friday June wit Historical Exhibition for Arts, Pictures and Immersive Environment and e go continue till di main day - 12 June.