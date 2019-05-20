INEC don withdraw 25 certificates of return, award am to oda pipo

Image copyright Getty Images

Di Independent National Electoral Commission say dem don collect back 25 certificates of return wey dem bin give to some winners of di 2019 General Elections, afta court give dem di order.

INEC say dem withdraw 20 of di 25 certificates from APC members, carri dem give oda APC members while dem withdraw two from PDP give am to oda PDP members.

Di Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye tell tori pipo for Enugu on Monday say: "Before we comot INEC national headquarters on Friday, di commission bin withdraw 25 certificates of return from di first owners to dia new owners on top court orders."

Di commission carri di remaining three certificates wey dem withdraw from APC and PDP give oda political parties.