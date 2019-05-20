Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo bin die for anoda boat accident for 2016 inside Uganda

Seven pipo don die and dozens dey miss afta boat capsize for western Uganda on Sunday.

Di boat bin dey carri more dan 50 football players and fans from di western Uganda district of Hoima.

Pipo wey see say na overload and bad weather fit get hand to blame for di accident as dem still dey find way rescue dem.

For 2016, about 30 footballers and fans die wen dia boat capsize for Lake Albert.

Di passengers bin dey travel go Runga landing site wia friendly match between two local clubs suppose happun.

Dia canoe wey dem use wood do capsize small time afta e begin move.

Pesin wey tok for police say fishermen wey dey nearby landing sites rush go and dem rescue 32 pipo one hour afta di accident.

Di police and Military Marine Unit land di place later wit divers wey don rescue seven deadi bodi since, BBC Dear Jeanne report from Kampala.

Why pipo dey die well-well wen boat capsize?

Police and eyewitness dem say di boat bin too full and strong breeze nack am.

Those wey survive say most pipo for di boat bin no dey wear life jackets.

For 2016, anoda boat wey carri footballers and fans capsize for Lake Albert, and kill more than 20 pipo.

For 2015, two boats wey carri refugees wey dem dey send go DR Congo capsize and 109 deadi bodi na im dem recover for Lake Albert.

Boat owners dey usually get some lifejackets onboard to avoid make dem no arrest dem but di lifejackets dey old and no dey dey enough for all di passengers, BBC tori pesin tok.

She add say many Ugandans, except those wey dey live near water, no sabi swim, wey fit be one reason for di high number of pipo wey dey die for boat accidents for di kontri.