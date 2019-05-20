Image copyright @lasemasocial Image example Officials of LASSEMA as dem dey try clear di tree wey fall for Ikoyi

Heavy rain wey hama Lagos State on Monday scata many things for different parts of di state, and cause traffic wey stand gidiba for many hours.

Di rain wey start around 8:30am, come wit heavy breeze and by di time e finish, two buildings collapse, many trees and electric poles also fall.

Di Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASSEMA say one building fall for Abule Egba and anoda one for near Ladipo Bus stop, Oshodi. Dem say no update dey yet on pipo wey di collapse building fit don affect.

Dem also post photo dem of di kain scata-scata wey di state carri eye see for di rain hand on Monday.

Image copyright @lasemasocial Image example Dis tree fall ontop moto for di Alfred Rewane road for Ikoyi, wey make traffic tie wrapper for di road

Few hours later, dem come post photo wia dem don clear di tree:

Image copyright @lasemasocial Image example Dem dey pieces di tree finish and pack am dey comot

Dem also post foto of di building wey fall:

Image copyright @lasemasocial

Di heavy rain bin cause serious flood for roads:

Di flood wey dey road cause serious traffic, especially for di Lagos - Ibadan expressway:

Image example Di flood spoil some pipo moto

Even officials of di Federal Road Safety Corps wey suppose start operation 'Show your Drivers Licence' for di state on Monday, begin help to control traffic.