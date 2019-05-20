Image copyright Facebook

Ghana Police Service grant dancehall artistes Shatta Wale den Stonebwoy bail after dema near fight which spoil de 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Police say dem arrest de two musicians plus one other guy, Nii Amoo who discharge pepper spray for de auditorium inside when the fight pae.

De statement which ASP Afia Tenge sign sey de organisers of de event, Charter House dey cooperate plus police in de investigation.

Image copyright Ghana Police

Tension nearly spoil de 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards after dancehall artiste Stonebwoy pull gun for stage top.

Stonebwoy pull de gun sake of Shatta Wale den en SM militants climb de stage at de time wey he Stonebwoy receive en award as Raggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year Award.

De dancehall artiste wey pull de gun, Stonebwoy issue official apology to Ghanaians over en conduct.