Image copyright Instagram/@nairamarley Image example Naira Marley name dey fly upandan afta e begin face charges for internet fraud wey e don deny.

Since May 10, 2019 wen Nigeria corruption police EFCC arrest and detain afro beat musician, Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, di first time di 'Isaa goal' singer appear for court na 10 days later wey di judge rule say make e go stay for prison.

Naira Marley name don dey fly upandan afta di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrest am just a day afta e release im latest music video 'Am I a yahoo boy?'

On Monday May 20, Federal High Court for Lagos tok say make di singer go singer remain for prison until di next adjourn date afta dem read him 11 count charge for alleged credit fraud wey EFCC, Nigeria corruption police cari go court.

Naira Marley wey don tanda for EFCC cell since May 10 wey dem arrest am, plead not guilty and court don fix di arguments for him bail to May 30.

As di arrest of di singer dey gather national interest, wee wetin you suppose know about Naira Marley

1.Even though dem born am for Nigeria, Naira Marley move to Peckham for England wen he dey 11 years old.

2.Him get him stage name from late reggae icon Bob Marley wey he consider him inspiration.

3.Naira Marley tok say him be di pioneer of AfroBaashment - sound wey be fusion of afrobeat with Jamaican and British influences.

4.Him first single for di UK wey put am for limelight na "Marry Juana" wey him release for 2014 with Max Twigz.

Skip Youtube post by Tazko Larafale Warning: Third party content may contain adverts End of Youtube post by Tazko Larafale Image Copyright Tazko Larafale Tazko Larafale

5.Naira Marley popular song 'Issa Goal' wey be collaboration with Olamide and Lil Kesh. Di song become instant hit and di unofficial anthem for di Super Eagles as dem dey go World Cup. He don collaborate with Olamide before ontop previous track wey him call "Ko Si Werey."

Skip Youtube post by The FADER Warning: Third party content may contain adverts End of Youtube post by The FADER Image Copyright The FADER The FADER

6.He blast Simi afta she condemn yahoo yahoo for social media. He tell am say make she siddon pray for yahoo boys. He do Instagram Live wey he condemn di talk and even do post wey he tok say yahoo no be crime.

7.For early may, di singer alongside Zlatan release song wey dem call "Am I a Yahoo Boy." Few days after dem release am, EFCC carry dem say dem dey do internet fraud. Dem release Zlatan some days after but dem carry Naira Marley go court.

Skip Youtube post by Naira Marley Warning: Third party content may contain adverts End of Youtube post by Naira Marley Image Copyright Naira Marley Naira Marley

8.Naira Marley management don release statement say he no be yahoo boy and dem add say him lawyers dey work to prove him innocence.