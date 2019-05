Cameroon cook wey kill im Nigerian madam go die by hanging

Image copyright iStock

High Court for Igbosere area of Lagos State don sentence one Cameroon cook, Leudjou Koyemen Joel to death by hanging unto say im kill im oga, Dayo Adeleke.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye wey give di judgement on Tuesday, two years afta di offense happen. Dem convict am for murder.

On 20 December 2016, di cook Leudjou Joel bin chook im madam Adeleke for neck and for heart just afta she bin come back from work.

Joel tok say wetin vex am be say im madam no gree give am two weeks salary advance wey im bin ask for dat morning.

Joel wey be refugee from Cameroon, bin dey do rehab for one Lagos church wen im madam pity am come hire am for work.

Inside statement wey Adeleke family pipo release, dem praise di judgement well-well.

"Noting fit explain di kain pain wey her death don cause for our lives. Di reward for di good tin wey Dayo do na death. Even though our heart still dey broken from Dayo death, we get small consolation say justice don finally happun."