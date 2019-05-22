Image copyright Other

Aviation workers for Nigeria go begin strike on Wednesday till further notice sake of say goment no meet dia demands upon say dem bin don give goment seven days notice.

Di workers dey demand beta working conditions and say make goment inaugurate di board of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority plus oda tins.

Musa Drisu, di current Chairman of National Union of Air Transport Employees NUATE for Lagos tell BBC Pidgin on Wednesday morning say dia members no go work till goment come answer dem.

Dis mata so fit affect flight operations sake of say workers no go dey to help arrange how tins go take waka for di airports.

Di unions wey join hand dey go strike include National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and National Association of Air Transport Pilots and Employees (NAAPE).