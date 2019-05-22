Patoranking name new album after im daughter

Image copyright Instagram/@patorankingfire Image example Patoranking and im daughter

Nigerian dancehall singer Patoranking host album listening party on Tuesday night before di release of im second album, wey im name after him daughter.

Di album wey im call "Wilmer" dey come three years after im release di first one "God Over Everything".

"My beloved daughter na di inspiration for my new album", Patoranking tell BBC.

"Since she come, she don be blessing to me, everything dey go smoothly and I dey happier dan before"

Pipo wey show for di listening party get chance to hear di full album for Lagos, Nigeria.

Plenti music industry oga, fans and ogbonge artists show for di event including 2Face, Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Runtown, Yemi Alade, Phyno and Ycee.

Many tins wey I learn for entertainment na for ghetto - Patoranking

Patoranking, real names, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie become popular for 2013 when im release di song "Alubarika" featuring Timaya.

He tok say di album take two years to produce . E get 12 tracks and feature artists like Davido, English singer Donae'O, South African singer Busiswa, French-Congolese singer Dadju, Kenyan R&B artist Nyashinski and Georgian singer, Bera wey dey di title track. He don already release two singles from di album and di latest one na "Lenge Lenge".

"I love say di album wan comot and I love where I dey go for my life"

"Wilmer" go comot on Friday, May 24, 2019.