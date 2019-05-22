Image copyright Akinwunmi Ambode

Office of Nigeria President don give order to clear di Apapa traffic wahala for Lagos within di next two weeks so dat law and order go come back to di area.

Di presidency also ask say make dem comot all di trucks from all di bridges wey dey Apapa within di next three days.

Now di tori na say di Lagos state goment wan organize for boats wey go pack di containers comot Apapa to Epe soon.

Di order dey come afta emergency meeting wey President Muhammadu Buhari call and wey Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN chair for 25th of April 2019.

Di meeting include all di relevant ministries, departments and agencies of di goment including Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola; Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu; Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, and di Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Sokonte Davies.

Di traffic situation for Apapa don be cause for concern for pipo for di area as pipo wey dey leave for di area don dey complain about di traffic, the trucks and di bad state of di roads.

Vice President Osinbajo dey also chair di special taskforce wey go implement di change wey go start to dey enforce di management of di traffic situation. Di taskforce go work with police, Truck Transport Union, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to effectively work on di order.

Dem don ask di Nigerian Navy and other military pipo to stop to dey manage traffic for di area and to also remove all dia checkpoints wey dey around di area.

Earlier dis week, di governor-elect of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu promise to decongest i road within him first 60 days for office as him add say pipo dey politics for dere but dem no give excuses again.