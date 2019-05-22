Image copyright Twitter/@heisrma Image example Di artiste, weyim real name na Divine Ikubor, join Mavins dis year

Mevin record last born and fast rising singer Divine Ikubor aka Rema release new video for im hit single, Dumebi.

Di video wey comot on Tuesday bin dey tell tori of pesin wey loose di love of im life to im friend.

Dumebi na one of di tracks im Rema EP wey im release for March 2019. Hours afta di video land di video don gain pass a hundred thousand views for YouTube.

Di way wey pipo dey look dis video shaa

Na wit double eye oh! Some pipo dey see di genius for di song but odas tok say dem no understand am at all.

Dis pesin tink say di video na like pikin work.

Dis pesin want more Afrobeat vibe to dey di video than how e dey.

Dis pesin tink say di video dey for im age target audience.

Dis pesin tok say pipo no like di video because dem dey find naked women for inside.

But all in all, Rema don be vibe and e recently tok for interview wey im do with imself say dis Rema EP na just make im fans use jolly as im still dey come with more.

And e tok say dis im release na to promote Afrobeats and trap music for Nigeria.