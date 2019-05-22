Image copyright Getty Images

Asamoah Gyan fit return to Black Stars after Ghana President talk plus am sey make he change en mind den play give de country.

President Akufo-Addo talk plus Gyan on Tuesday for phone interview inside wey he con am sey make he consider "national interest" den make en body available so sey Coach Kwesi Appiah fit select am.

Asamoah Gyan confirm en conversation plus de president dis morning wey he tweet sey en team go communicate decision give Ghanaians today.

Skip Twitter post by @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 Later today, my manager @AnimSammy will be speaking on my behalf regarding my retirement from the national team. I will also release a statement based on the telephone discussion with the president @NAkufoAddo — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) May 22, 2019

Ghana's President also talk plus de Black Stars coach, Minister for Youth and Sports, de President of the GFA Normalisation Committee over Gyan en decision to quit de national team over captaincy issues.

As Ghana's all-time leading goal-scorer, sports enthusiasts sey he get major role to play give Ghana for de upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.