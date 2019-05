As Nigeria dey countdown to 29 May, BBC Pidgin don waka enter streets from Lagos to Rivers, Abuja and even Kano to ask pipo how dem think say President Muhammadu Buhari gofment don perform for some key areas of life.

Today, na infrastructure we dey ask pipo about.

Dis na one of di areas we dey torchlight sake of say e dey affect mata like electricity, road, rail and even housing.

As una go see for inside dis video, Nigerians wey BBC News Pidgin follow tok for streets get different opinion on top how dem think say di gofment don touch dia lives for di area of infrastructure.