Five Nigerian ministers wey 'vex' pipo for Buhari first term

On Tuesday 28 May 2019, ministers wey dey work wit Nigeria presido Muhammadu Buhari go do dia last job for dis administration.

Oga Buhari and im cabinet members do dia last meeting on Wednesday, wia im thank dem for di work dem don do so far, and say make dem kontinu work until 28 May.

"I expect all the Ministers to continue working until Tuesday May 28 when they will hand over their schedules to their Permanent Secretaries." — President @MBuhari — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 22, 2019

For dis four years wey dis goment don dey in charge, some ministers inside di cabinet don chop yabis from kontri pipo, based on some kain things wey dem don tok, do, or wey happun for dia ministry.

E no clear who and who fit come back as ministers wen Buhari start im second term as presido, but dis na list of some of im ministers wey don face controversy under im goment.

Minister for Youth and Sports - Solomon Dalung

Dear @MBuhari,



Before you remove Solomon Dalung, ask him about the $130k IAAF money o!



I'm not accusing him, just ask him.



Tenks sah. — Temisan Okomi (@temiokomi) May 16, 2019

Dis minister mata full pipo mouth sake of di different kasala wey don happun during im time as Minister for Youth and Sport.

Solomon Dalung wey receive im appointment for 2015 no waste time at all to take centre stage for di gbege wey happun for who go be di leader of di Nigeria Football Federation.

Im involvement for di mata between Amaju Pinnick and Chris Giwa almost make FIFA ban Nigeria from all football activities if no be for di intervention of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Na under im watch several Sports federations begin get two different leaderships like di one wey dey happun currently for di Nigeria Basketball Federation.

Wit just days before im four years go expire, di Athletics Federation of Nigeria no fit explain wetin dem do wit $130,000 wey di International Association of Athletics Federation mistakenly pay into dia account.

Minister of Communications - Adebayo Shittu

For 2018, Adebayo Shittu begin face accuse say im no get di required Nigeria Youth Service Corps certificate to serve as minister, di same problem wey make former Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun resign from her position.

Even though say oga Shittu no resign from im office, im still dey face di same allegation till today. Dat wan even make im party di ruling APC, say dem no go give am ticket to contest as govnor for Oyo State.

Minister of Labour - Chris Ngige

Chris Ngige don appear for plenti headlines during im time as Minister of Labour more dan im for like.

Di minister recent comments of how Nigeria get doctors boku-boku and how dem dey free to leave di kontri no go down well wit many Nigerians.

The other day, Minister of Labour, Dr Ngige made a careless statement that we have plenty doctors in Nigeria, and those who want to go abroad can go, the country won't miss them. Many competent doctors are fleeing the country, but the govt seems not to be bothered. Who is losing? https://t.co/n0lJUnv5Fw — The Great Sage (@myunicy) May 19, 2019

From ASUU strike, to different threats of strikes by labour unions, oga Chris Ngige tenure as Minister of Labour go remain long in di memory of Nigeria, for maybe not di right reasons.

But some pipo no go forget say na under am di new minimum wage jump from 18,000 to 30,000 naira.

Oga Ngige also get serious kwanta wit labour leaders, wey make di Nigeria Labour Congress march go im house for Abuja, say im no gree inaugurate one board like dat.

Minister of Education - Mallam Adamu Adamu

Dis minister name no dey too dey news. Weda dat na good or bad sign na anoda mata.

For dia final cabinet meeting, di minister say im no too happy say under im tenure, Nigeria no fit reduce di number of children wey no dey school by half.

Togeda wit di labour minister Chris Ngige, two of dem no fit stop three months of strike by di Academic Staff Union of Universities wey make many students to siddon for house.

Minister of Health - Isaac Adewole

"No be evri doctor go practice, some go go into farming."

Dat quote from di minister of health, fit give idea of how di ministry under im watch, take waka for four years.

From many strikes wey cripple goment hospitals, to di kasala wey happun between am and di oga of di National Health Insurance Scheme, dis ministry enta news wella.

Under oga Adewole watch, hundreds of Nigerian doctors don leave di kontri, go find work for oda places like UK and Canada.

If anything go summarise how dis ministry take waka, na how Presido Muhammadu Buhari spend many months for London to treat one sickness di goment hide from Nigerians. Di fact say di goment bin campaign to end dis kain travel by goment officials to go treat demsef, make di mata wowo for ear more.