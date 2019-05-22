Image copyright Court of Appeal Image example Justice Bulkachuwa na President of di Court of Appeal

Head of di Nigeria Presidential Election Tribunal and President of di Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa, don step down as di head of di tribunal.

Madam Zainab step down afta di People's Democratic Party and im candidate, Atiku Abubakar write petition say she be wife of one prominent APC member, Adamu Bulkachuwa and therefore she fit do wuru-wuru for di ongoing election mata.

Di PDP petition say Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa husband bin win senatorial seat for under APC and her son na also member of di APC and also contest for di last general election.

Na because of dia position for APC, na im make PDP ask say make she step down for fear say she go fit do wuru-wuru for di election mata to favour di ruling party.

Lawyer to di PDP Livy Uzuokwu claim say she no go give beta judgement as di head of di tribunal and so make she step down.

But dis one create plenti argument for court as both di INEC lawyer, Yunus Ustaz Usman and di APC lawyer, Wale Olanipekun insist say make madam Zainab troway di mata as e no hold water.

But afta more than four hours of break, di court come rule give say PDP complain true-true no get weight.

Justice Peter Igye wey read dey ruling say PDP no give enough fact to prove dia point.

But immediately afta di court dismiss PDP mata, Justice Zainab say because of public interest, she go resign from di case.

She say she hope say anoda woman justice no go go through wetin she go through.