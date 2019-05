Image copyright Nnamdi Nwoye Image example E neva clear how many pipo dey trapped under di building

One three-storey building don collapse for Onitsha, Anambra State.

Di upstairs wey dem still dey build along Ezenwa Street fall on Wednesday afternoon and dem don bring out three pipo from under.

One pesin wey dey di area tell BBC say dem don rush di pipo go hospital. Im also tok say one pesin die for di collapse, but police for di state neva tok anything.

Tori be say pipo wey bin dey work for di building include labourers and di site engineer.