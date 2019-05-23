Image copyright Twitter Image example Kayode Fayemi

Di govnor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi na di new Chairman of di Nigeria Govnors Forum.

Tori be say na late night on Wednesday oga Fayemi become chairman of di Govnors Forum during one meeting for Abuja.

Di Govnor wey be Nigeria former Minister of Mines and Still until July 2018, win about 70 percent of di votes to win di Chairmanship of di Govnors Forum.

Na Kaduna State Govnor Nasir El-Rufai, and Delta State Govnor, Ifeanyi Okowa nominate Fayemi for di election.

Skip Twitter post by @B_ELRUFAI I hope with all my heart that His Excellency, Dr. John Olukayode Fayemi gets elected as the Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) tonight. He is an experienced progressive that knows what needs to be done and isn’t frightened of getting it done. — Bello El-Rufai (@B_ELRUFAI) May 22, 2019

Sokoto State Govnor Aminu Tambuwal go act as Fayemi deputy inside di forum.

Govnor Kayode Fayemi go succeed di Zamfara State Govnor Abdul-aziz Yari Abubakar we tenure end last night.

Wetin you suppose know about oga Kayode Fayemi?

Kayode John Fayemi come from Isan-Ekiti for Oye local goment area of Ekiti state. Dem born am on February 9, 1965.

Fayemi don lecturer work for different parts of di world including Africa, Europe, America and Asia.

Im bin be govnor of Ekiti state for 2010 under Action Congress of Nigeria.

Before before, im bin work as journalist, researcher, im also be writer and development adviser.

Im get im first degree from University of Lagos, im second degree from University of Ife and im PhD from Kings College University of London.

Im dey married to Olabisi Fayemi.