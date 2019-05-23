Image copyright Instagram/azemezi Image example Akwaeke Emezi

American network FX dey plan to turn Nigerian Writer Akwaeke Emezi book 'Freshwater' into Hollywood television series, according to America Variety.

Emezi go serve as writer and executive producer alongside American filmmaker Tamara P. Carter wey don do work for HBO before.

Di series go focus on Ada wey be Nigerian student for America. She find out say she get three spirits wey dey live inside am.

Who be Akwaeke Emezi

Akwaeke Emezi na Nigerian writer and video artist wey grow up for Aba, Abia State, south east Nigeria.

For 2017, Emezi short story, 'Who Is Like God' win di 2017 Commonwealth Short Story Prize for Africa.

Born for 1987, di 32 years Akwaeke Emezi na lgbo and Tamil writer wey become popular because of first novel Freshwater.

Freshwater don receive ogbonge awards and na finalist for di NYPL Young Lions Award, the Lambda Literary Award, and the Edmund White Award for Debut Fiction.

Freshwater also carry Best Book of di Year by di New Yorker, NPR, di Chicago Public Library, and Buzzfeed.

Emezi tok for conversation for Granta say di name na from Igbo proverb wey say, 'All freshwater dey comot from mouth of python.'

For essay wey Akwaeke Emezi write for The Cut, di writer come out as ogbanje and non-binary transgender pesin.

Emezi na di first non-binary transgender pesin wey go dey longlisted for di Women's Prize. Di writer upcoming book Pet, na for teenagers and young pipo.