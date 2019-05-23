Image copyright AFP Image example Uganda Pentecostal Church members dey pray for differnet kain miracles including visa to go abroad

Uganda police don gbab one 25-year-old British man and two Ugandans for accuse say dem distribute "miracle cure" wey dem make from bleach.

Dem arrest Sam Little, Samuel Albert and Samula Tadeop on Thursday for di town of Fort Portal for Western Uganda.

Di three men charge na say dem give Ugandans chemical wey dem make from Chlorine Dioxide (industrial bleach) wey dem call Miracle Solution and say e dey cure diseases like cancer and malaria.

Ruwenzori tok tok pesin tell BBC say wen dem arrest Little, dem find marijuana for im house and some of di "miracle cure."

In di past, Mr Little say im dey help Ugandans as im offer dem cheap cure but e never make any official comments since police hold dem.

Tori be say di solution dey banned for different kontris as e dey make pipo vomit and e dey low blood pressure.

Police dey call for victims wey fit don collect dis "miracle cure" to come forward.