New herdsmen radio station no be only for Fulani - NBC

Image copyright Getty Images

National Broadcasting Corporation for Nigeria say di new licence wey dem give di federal goment for Nomadic Radio, no be Fulani station.

Di Director of Monitoring for NBC Idachaba Armstrong, say na education licence dem give di National Commission for Nomadic Education.

On Wednesday, Nigeria Minister of Education Adamu Adamu bin tell tori pipo say goment don get di AM radio broadcast licence to reach herdsmen for different parts of di kontri as part of wetin dem dey do for nomadic education.

Di minister bin also add say di new radio station na to end di katakata between farmers and herdsmen for di kontri.

Dis tori begin make pipo to carri rumour say goment wan set up Fulani radio, but di NBC oga wey im office dey give licence to pipo wey wan start radio or TV bizness for di kontri, say dat wan no correct.

"Dis no be only Fulani, Ijaw nomads dey too.

"Dem go use any language wey di nomads dey speak take broadcast. In short, dem go broadcast for Nigerian language," oga Idachaba tok.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mass burial for victims of suspected herdsmen attack on 11 January 2018

Im say nothing dey wrong to get station wey dey specialised, say many types of media dey for different services.

"If farmers apply for licence to educate Nigerians, we go give dem. Dis na AM because nomads dey move far and wide, and FM no go fit reach everiwia."