Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) say make Nigerians beg federal goment, make dem honour dia agreement wit di union.

President of ASUU Biodun Ogunyemi tell BBC Pidgin say no be say di union dey threaten strike o, but dem wan make pipo sabi say goment neva do wetin dem promise.

Some Nigerians begin panic say anoda strike dey come, as ASUU dey trend for social media, but oga Ogunyemi say dem neva give any deadline for strike.

"Goment neva fulfil dia promise and our union dey worried. Our members dey fear say goment neva do wetin dem tok, wen dem sign agreement wit us for 7 February 2019.

"If goment no do wetin dem tok, dem make pipo no blame our union for any decision wey we take. Dem dey turn us upandan.

"Goment sign understanding wit us say by February dem go release N25 billion naira as part payment of allowance for members, but three months afta, dem neva fulfil dat promise.

"Minister say dem don approve di moni, so wetin dey delay dem to release am na? Our members neva get di moni. You go blame dem for dat one?"

"Dis no be about moni. We reach four agreements wit dem, but dem neva do anything about am," im tok.

Image copyright Federal Ministry of Labour Image example Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige wen im do meeting wit ASUU to end dia three months strike

ASUU bin go on three months strike from November 2018 to February 2019, wey make many students siddon for house.

Dem bin sign agreement wit federal goment wey make dem end di strike, but di union president say dem neva see anything concrete from goment.

"Make Nigerians tell goment to do wetin dey right. Dat na part of pur strategy to prevent strike. We don write more than three letters and do three meetings.

"Di story dey build and we wan make pipo ask goment wetin dem don do wit di agreement wey dem sign wit us, no be just to tok about strike wen e concern ASUU."