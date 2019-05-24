Image copyright Other

Di All Progressives Congress (APC) don lose all di 2019 state Govnorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections wey happun inside Zamfara State, northwest Nigeria as Supreme Court rule on Friday say di votes wey pipo cast for di party no legit.

Di court rule say na because say dem no conduct valid primary for di state.

Di court support wetin di ruling wey di Court of Appeal for Sokoto give on top di mata and di five man panel tok say party wey no get candidate no fit tok say dem win election.

Di court decide say di pesin wey get di highest number of votes go dey elected. Dis go make di PDP candidate, governor elect for di state.

Di ruling go also affect all di House of Assembly candidates for APC wey dem already declare as winners for di state.