Pipo for Nigeria dey react to di new law wey goment sign for Katsina south south Nigeria say anybody wey guilty of kidnapping and cattle rustling go face death penalty

Dis wan na afta Katsina state Governor Aminu Masari sign law say any pesin wey dey guilty of cattle rustling and kidnapping go chop death sentence. Masari also tok say rape go carry sentence of life imprisonment.

According to social commentator, Libourous Oshoma di new law no just add up, as di aim behind am no clear.

Di state governor bin sign dis new laws to tackle di palava afta recent attacks inside three communities for Dan Musa, Faskari and Batsari local goment areas wey lead to di death of 26 pipo.

But Oshoma tell BBC Pidgin, say dis kain laws dey exist alredi for states like Anambra and Edo state but di attacks still dey happun.

Oshoma wey also be Human Rights Lawyer believe say goment suppose focus more ontop implementation of di laws wey alredi dey ground, no be to dey make new laws.

To explain why Nigeria still dey struggle wit implementation of most laws, im say di problem dey wit lack of willpower to deal wit offenders and politics.

President Muhammadu Buhari don alredi give order to di Inspector General of Police Mohammed Abubakra Adamu and Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin make dem arrange team wey go torchlight di mata for di state.

Buhari tell di security chiefs make dem find out how di operation take happen and make sure say dem put tins in place wey go stop dat kain attack to repeat again.