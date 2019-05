Image copyright INEC

Nigeria election office INEC on Saturday declare say candidates of di kontri main opposition PDP na im win 2019 election for Govnorship, State House of Assembly and National Assembly votes inside Zamfara State.

Wetin INEC do na to obey di Supreme Court judgement wey land on Friday, wey di highest court say APC no get legit votes inside di state.

Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu wey make di declaration say na sake of Friday Supreme Court Judgement on Zamfara State Elections na im make dem change di winners wey before now na APC party to PDP.

Oga Yakubu say na on Monday May 27, 2019 INEC go give Certificate of Return to di PDP candidates wey don trun winners.

Tori be say as Supreme Court rule on Friday say di votes wey pipo cast for All Progressives Congress (APC) party no legit, di party don lose all di 2019 state Govnorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections wey happun inside Zamfara State, northwest Nigeria.

Di court rule say na because say dem no conduct valid primary for di state.

Di court support wetin di ruling wey di Court of Appeal for Sokoto give on top di mata and di five man panel tok say party wey no get candidate no fit tok say dem win election