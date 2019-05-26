Image copyright @GovIfeanyiOkowa

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) don carry Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa to explain wetin make di standard of Primary schools inside di state dey very poor.

SERAP want make Federal High Court for Lagos by force di govrnor to explain di difference wey dey between di budget wey di state dey allocate for primary education and di real condition of di primary schools.

According to SERAP's lawsuit, di goment abandon tens of thousands of Nigerian children inside di state and dia future dey in danger.

"Dem dey cheat dia children and dem deserve to know how much exactly di state goment don spend between 2015 and 2019, for dia education."

Those wey Join as Defendants for di mata na; Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

For one separate Freedom of Information request wey SERAP send give di gornor, UBEC and SUBEB last month, SERAP tok say;

"Di evidence of say education no dey strong for di state, na di case of Success Adegor, wey teacher sent go house because her parents no fit pay di illegal school fee/levy of N900 and di poor-quality education infrastructure wey dey Okotie-Eboh Primary School 1, Sapele."

"If di govnor, UBEC and SUBEB no gree reply to our freedom of information (FOI) request, dis go mean say dem deny to give di informate wey SERAP dey look for."

"We no suppose ask for di informate about spending for primary schools inside di state. Di poor conditions of primary schools all ova di state dey suggest say di goment don abandon poor children for di state."

Court neva fix date for di hearing of di mata FHC/L/CS/803/2019 wey SERAP file last Friday.