Adewura Bello: 26 year old young lady death dey make Nigerians para for social media
Many Naija pipo dey use di #RIPWura for social media to mourn di death of 26yr old Adewura Bello wey dem find her deadi bodi for canal afta she miss for 11 days.
Adewura bin miss on Wednesday May 15, afta she enta bus wey from Ikeja dey go Egbeda for Lagos mainland wia she dey live.
Tori be say she fall enta manhole wey goment no cover and dem later find her bodi for canal.
One of her relative tell BBC News Pidgin say dem neva fix burial date as dem still dey try collect her bodi from di police.
Meanwhile, pipo dey para for social media as dem use Adewura death to call goment attention to di manhole wey dem fail to cover.
BBC Pidgin on im own fit comfirm say manhole wey dey open full Lagos roads.
Before she die, Adewura na accounting graduate from University of Lagos.