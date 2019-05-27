Image copyright @theactionben/Twitter

Many Naija pipo dey use di #RIPWura for social media to mourn di death of 26yr old Adewura Bello wey dem find her deadi bodi for canal afta she miss for 11 days.

Adewura bin miss on Wednesday May 15, afta she enta bus wey from Ikeja dey go Egbeda for Lagos mainland wia she dey live.

Tori be say she fall enta manhole wey goment no cover and dem later find her bodi for canal.

One of her relative tell BBC News Pidgin say dem neva fix burial date as dem still dey try collect her bodi from di police.

Thank you all for the search. Adewura is Dead. Her Body found in a canal. The heaven has gained an angel. We depart to meet again 💔💔 till we Meet again Adewura 💔💔😭😭 Forever in our Heart ❤️ God I am in pains 😭 but who am I the question you. Rip 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cH6Sbd8VNh — Benjamin Action (@theactionben) May 26, 2019

Meanwhile, pipo dey para for social media as dem use Adewura death to call goment attention to di manhole wey dem fail to cover.

Skip Twitter post by @deshotcaller #RIPWura

Adewura became Popular and Viral for all the wrong and tragic reasons.

If I am this pained, I can't imagine d grief of her family.

This could easily v been me or you and till we correct our mindset, be better & demand better from our govt.

More sad news will continue🥀 pic.twitter.com/JdeYP2EatM — Marygold (@deshotcaller) May 26, 2019

#RIPWura My old thread on poverty and crime. Poverty and crime aren't Siamese twins. Those who steal manhole covers are criminals and vandals. The desire to make money via any means isn't fuelled by poverty but greed. Visit other 'poor' nations in Africa https://t.co/TwpGczDVKy — Dr. Guendouzi (Yaro mai Lokachi ) (@fimiletoks) May 27, 2019

Hard to take in that this evidently outstanding young woman, Adewura is dead. Missed out on the news and only now read of her death...body said to have been found in a canal? Kai. Too painful. I so pray for her parents and loved ones for divine comfort. Kai. God give you peace😭 pic.twitter.com/jwosuLtqNr — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) May 27, 2019

BBC Pidgin on im own fit comfirm say manhole wey dey open full Lagos roads.

Before she die, Adewura na accounting graduate from University of Lagos.