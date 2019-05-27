Image copyright Nana Akufo-Addo Image example Ghana Presido

Goment of Ghana announce sey dem dey ban de exportation of all leafy vegetables to de international market from June 1 till-till-till.

Agric Ministry explain for statement inside sey dis ban come make necessary as dem no wan make de European Union ban leafy vegetable exports from Ghana sake of harmful organisms dey top.

According to Director of Plant Protection, Dr Felicia Ansah-Amprofi "de high level of local interceptions at de exit points, de alarming rate of external notifications, and de new EU directives to all countries to on de management of harmful organisms on vegetables" na im make dem place di ban.

Ghana recently come out of ban on vegetable exports wey European Union impose on de country, sake of that Ghana still dey on de red list so dem dey monitor de country closely.

Ghana Agric Ministry say from around May dis year internal interceptions by dema officers has risen to like 120 wey dem get some 20 for external notifications of harmful organisms for de leafy vegetables dem dey export top.

Sake of dis challenge dem dey use de suspension period take address all de challenges before dem go start export of leafy vegetables again.