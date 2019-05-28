Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Police man wey dey try stop protesters for Port Harcourt

Court on Tuesday order Nigerian Police Force to pay one hundred million naira as compensation for di death of one Owunari Douglas wey some police officers kill last year for Port Harcourt.

Di court also order Rivers State Commissioner of Police to investigate di patrol team wey carry out di raid on 23 November, 2018 wen e happun for Nembe waterside, come add say na police negligence na im make di 53 year old Owunari Douglas die.

Justice Adolphus Enebeli of State High Court wey pass di judgement also tell di police allow di family bury late Owunari Douglas as di deadi bodi still day for mortuary.

Lawyer to di family, Igonikon Tariah say dis judgement na victory for di rule of law, " we only dey beg say make di Nigerian Police dey more professional especially with di way dem dey handle dia weapons as dem dey relate with di society."

Isoboye Douglas wey be di son of di man wey die say try true, court Na di last hope of di common man. "For pipo wey no get connection to fight pipo for authority wey do wrong tins, dis judgement don prove say court dey give justice to di common man."

Lawyer to Police, Celestine Dickson day im client go appeal di case after dem don review di judgement.

"We believe say police get duty to protect life and property for dis country and as dem go raid di place, di police no target di victim but di victim as we argue na victim of crime for Rivers State."