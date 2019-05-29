Muhammadu Buhari go on Wednesday morning take oath of office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for second term wey go last from 2019 - 2023.

Di event go take place for Eagles Square, Abuja inside di kontri capital.

From Midnight till 3pm on Wednesday May 29, some roads go dey blocked sake of di presidential inauguration.

Image copyright Presidency Image example President Buhari for Eagle Square when e take im first oath of office as civilian presido on May 29 2015

Last night all di Ministers wey bin work wit oga Buhari for im first term hand over to di Permanent Secretary for dia Ministries.

President Muhammadu Buhari don be military head of state between 1983 and 1985 wen him be Army General so third journey inside di office of di president.

Nigeria goment bin don confam say na small occasion go shelle on 29 May for di swearing-in of Presido Muhammadu Buhari for second term

Di kontri Minister of Information Lai Mohammed say di reason be say most of di events go happen for 12 June, wey be di new Democracy Day for Nigeria.

Image copyright Presidency Image example Dis na di list of roads wey go block on May 29 inside Abuja

For dis im second term as elected presido Buhari tell one national TV on Monday night say im go pay more attention to di police and courts to make dem work betta.

Tori be say Nigeria dey face tough security challenge wit Boko Haram, herdsmen, kidnapping and kill kill wey dey happun anyhow across di kontri now.

How im go fit deliver di economy to lift as many as 93 million Nigerians out of poverty na one oda challenge wey President Muhammadu Buhari go face untill 2023.

Meanwhile Govnors go also take oath of office for fresh four year tenure inside 30 states except Ondo, Bayelsa, Kogi, Anambara, Osun and Ekiti states.

Some of dis govnors like Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano go return for second term like oga Buhari, while some odas like Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Emeka Ihedioha of Imo and Bello Muhammad Mutawalle of Zamfara go enta for fresh tenure.