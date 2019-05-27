Electronic voting na di best option to avoid election wuru-wuru - Jonathan

Image copyright Getty Images

Former Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan don ask African kontries to begin work towards full electronic voting to avoid wuru-wuru and mago-mago for elections.

Di former president tok dis wan for di public lecture and book presentation to mark Rivers state govnor Nyesom Wike second term for office for Port Harcourt south south of di kontri.

Jonathan wey just return from South Africa wia im lead di election observation mission add say time don reach for African Union to draw guidelines for how African kontries go dey conduct elections wey go dey credible.

"Time don reach wen African Union go come out with minimum standard to for pipo wey go manage and conduct elections. If democracy go endure across dis continent, pipo must get confidence in di system. If pipo no dey confident, den e go dey difficult for di el room management body, hia we call INEC to impress di pipo." Na so Jonathan tok.

Jonathan also congratulate Wike for im victory as e observe say Rivers State bin be one of di flash points for di country during di 2019 general elections but Rivers pipo stand dis ground give support to Wike.

Nigeria no dey practice full electronic voting. Aside from di card reader dem dey use authenticate and accredit voters, dem still dey collate, count and announce result manually,