Image copyright Abubakar Aminu Ibrahim Image example Governor Ganduje and one of di perm secs after swearing in

Kano state govnor Abdullahi Ganduje don send di 36 permanent secretaries wey im just employ go di National drug law enforcement agency to do drug test.

Sani Danladi wey be tok-tok pesin for NDLEA Kano confam to BBC say dem dey wait for di state goment to send di permanent secretaries dem for di usual drugs test.

Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje wey employ di perm secs dem on Sunday tell dem say all of dem must undergo drug test based on di rule for all political appointees wey im bring out last year.

Sani wey no gree tok about di details of di various tests wey di appointees go undergo yan say dem dey ready to help Kano achieve a drug free state.

"Yes as govnor yan we dey ready for di new perm secs and we dey wait make goment send us di list."

Salihu Tanko Yakasai wey be govnor Ganduje adviser on media tok say any of di perm secs wey fail di test go lose di job be dat based on di govnor pronouncement.

"You know say dis wan wey dem (di perm secs) dey now na probationary period of 6 months, so your performance within that time plus di result of dis drug test na im go determine who go continue and who go lose out." Dis na wetin Yakasai yan.

Image copyright Abubakar Aminu Ibrahim Image example Di new permanent secretaries go dey probation for six months

Kano State get one of di highest cases of drugs abuse for Nigeria and last year Sweet Sweet Codeine documentary wey BBC do highlight di problem wey dey disturb di state.