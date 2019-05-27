Unemployment na serious palava for Nigeria but Rivers state for south south of di kontri tanda as di state wey get di highest unemployment rate.

For dis interview, deputy govnor of di state Dr. Ipalibo Harry- Banigo explain give BBC Pidgin tori pesin Karina Igonikan why Rivers case get as e be.

As Rivers state goment dey prepare to begin dia second term, Dr. Ipalibo also explain say agriculture, environment, health and education go be di focus of di goment to provide plenti jobs for young pipo, address di soot pollution palava wey di state dey face and dem go also tackle security issue too.