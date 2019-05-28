Image copyright EFCC

Nigeria Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Lagos Zonal Office, say dem don arrest di proprietor and students of one 'yahoo yahoo training school' inside Lagos, south west of di kontri.

EFCC arrest di proprietor, one 22 years old man, togeda wit eight students of di yahoo-yahoo training centre wey dey for Ojodu Berger area of Lagos as dem dey receive lectures on internet fraud activities.

Acting tok-tok pesin for di EFCC, Tony Orilade, confam to BBC Pidgin say wen dem get first hand informate about dis yahoo-yahoo training school, dem come go undercover to burst di operation.

"We do undercover operation and we even act as part of di students for di training school. We get firsthand information because we dey part of di students."

E add say di scheme of work, di content and curriculum make di school dey under di category of yahoo-yahoo training school.

Di ages of di students na 24 years, 29 years, 23 years, 21 years 19 years 22 years, and 20 years.