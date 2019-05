President Akufo-Addo go confer citizenship on over 200 African-American-Caribbean people from de diaspora community who dey live inside Ghana.

De conferment go happen next month as part of de 'Year of Return' celebrations where de Ghanaian President dey encourage people of African descent make dem return to Africa.

Director of Diasporan Affairs/Chairman of the Year of Return Steering Committee, Akwesi Awua-Ababio reveal sey de constitution dey give de President make he confer citizenship on people wey citizens by birth.

De 'Year of Return' celebrations dey mark 400 years since slavery start for de world inside, as part of de celebrations Ghana wan confer citizenship on de people who go like stay for Ghana den help build de country.

Image example Chains wey dem use hold slaves

Around 2016, some 34 Diasporans also get Ghanaian citizenship under John Dramani Mahama, who be de President at de time.

De 'Year of Return' celebration dey try encourage people of African descent make dem return to Ghana after dem ship dema ancestors into slavery 400 years ago.