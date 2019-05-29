Image example Lagos state govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu dey hail pipo for im inauguration ceremony

Twenty-nine govnors from across Nigeria naim take di oath of office to begin new four years journey to govern dia pipo on Wednesday.

Seven states Ondo, Bayelsa, Kogi, Anambra, Osun, Edo and Ekiti no do govnorship election dis year and so inauguration no hold dia.

Inside di 29 wey take oath for anoda four years, seventeen of dem dey return to rule dia state for second term while 12 of dem bi shaka, tear rubber new govnors.

Image example Security dey match past for inauguration ceremony for Lagos

How e happun

For Lagos state, di inauguration of govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu go well, but im predecessor Akinwunki Ambode no show face but im deputy, Idiat Adebule mark present.

Govnor Ambode do only one term before im party reject am as candidate for di 2019 election.

Image example Former Deputy govnor of Lagos state, Idiat Adebule

Di inauguration go smoothly for Rivers state south south of di kontri.

Govnor Nyesom Wike wey dey come back for di second time promise to build three new flyovers for Port Harcourt, Garrison, Artillery and Rumuokoro. Im also promise to address sanitation and tackle unemployment plus work with di security agencies and traditional rulers for di communities to make sure say security bam for di State.

Image copyright Rivers State Government Image example Rivers state govnor Nyesom Wike and im wife and daughter on inauguration day

For Enugu, south east of di kontri, govnor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi wey dey start im second term journey also promise massive infrastructural development, youth empowerment and to reduce poverty fro di kontri.

Image example Enugu state govnor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi dey take oath of office

For Kano state north west of di kontri, di Emir of Kano Mahammadu Sanusi II, no near di inauguration ceremony of govnor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje wey dey return to office for second term.

Di oda Emirs of di new emirates wey di govnor create, di Emirs of Bichi, Rano and Karaye show face.

Image copyright Salihu Yakasai Image example Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje for im inauguration ceremony

Image copyright Tanko Yakasai Image example Kano state govnor Abdullahi Ganduje for im inauguration ceremony

Govnor Ganduje on im part promise to build Cancer Hospital for pipo wey dey suffer di sickness, e also promise to be father to all as politics don end now and time for work don begin.