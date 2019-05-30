Naira Marley Why: Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley release new song from prison where im dey face EFCC trial
Nigerian singer Naira Marley don release new song even though im dey prison, as im dey face 11 count charge on top internet fraud case wey e get wit Nigeria corruption police.
Di song wey dem call 'Why' drop for midnight after announcement from him management for Facebook.
Dis one dey come as di 25 year Marley dey prepare for im bail application wey go happen on Thursday.
For di song, di singer dey alk about friends wey don forget am as well as relationships and even get slight mention of yahoo for the line - "Yahoo boy ni babalawo."
Naira Marley don plead not guilty to all di charges wey di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission bring against am.
As fans dey wait di bail application hearing wey go happun today, many of dem don go social media to share wetin dem feel about di song.