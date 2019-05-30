Image copyright Twitter

May 29, 2019 inauguration day no end without di usual drama or odd tins wey happun across 30 states where hand over ceremonies bin happun inside Nigeria.

Dis na some of di tins wey you fit don miss as e happun for Abuja and di oda states.

Govnor cough end inauguration

For Borno State north-east Nigeria, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum begin cough for long shortly afta di Chief Judge Kashim Zanna give am oath of office as di 7th democratically elected governor of Borno State alongside him deputy, Umar Kadafur.

Na di cough end di inauguration as Prof. Zulum leave inauguration follow di former govnor Kashim Shettima fly go Abuja inside plane. E still return back to Borno later on Wednesday evening.

Abdulaziz Yari shun hand over for Gusau, go Eagle Square Abuja

Zamfara former Govnor Abdulaziz Yarigo Eagle Square Abuja on Wednesday where e attend di inauguration instead of to stay back attend hand over for Gusau.

Tori be say na a day ahead (On Tuesday May 28) e do private hand over to di new Govnor Bello Matawalle.

Then on Wednesday wey be di D-Day di govnor only post invite for pipo to attend di event him suppose play big role inisde.

Osho-Baba

Adams Oshiomole, di National Chairmo of Nigeria ruling APC party begin trend afta one video of how one army uniform pesin re-arrange him standing position for di order of protocol wen some goment ogas bin wan welcome President Muhammadu Buhari for Eagle Square wia di presido swearing - in ceremony take place.

President Muhammadu Buhari no give inaugural speech afta e take oath of office for second term wit Security & Poverty as im biggest challenge.

Dis go be di first time since 1999 wey any Nigerian leader no go give speech after im inauguration. But e follow for di plan of goment to make June 12 Democracy Day big pass di May 29 Swearing - In of President Buhari.

Ambode, Tinubu show face for Sanwo-Olu inauguration

Govnor Babajide Sanw-Olu inauguration no colourful as many bin expect unto say na im be di first to replace a seating govnor of Lagos since 1991.

Image copyright BASHAIR AHMAD Image example APC National Chairmo Adams Oshiomole, APC Leaders Bola Tinubu and Bisi Akande all of dem show for di inauguration.

Di two most important pipo wey suppose show face for im inauguration wey be di former Govnor Akinwumi Ambode and APC National Lader Bola Tinubu dem no show face.

While Ambode bin do do formal hand over a day before, Tinubu show face instead for Abuja wia Buhari hold inauguration.

First politics event for Pastor Olukoya

For di very first time di General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries Pastor Daniel Kolawole Olukoya appear for poltical event on dis inauguration day, unlike him wey no dey ever chook bodi for anytin wey concern politics for Nigeria

Na Pastor D.K Olukoya take di opening prayer during di inauguration of Govnor Babajide Sanwo - Olu for Tafawa Belewa Square inside Lagos on May 29, 2019

Image example Tori me say Sanwo-Olu na member of MFM

Police collapse for Wike inauguration

Police wey mount one of di baricade bin fall down collapse for Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt di venue of di inauguration for Govnor Nyesom Wike and Deputy Governor Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo for 2nd term.

Tori be say as di govnor dey give speech shortly afta di Chief Judge of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra give Wike di oath of office na im di police man fall down.

Na di state police commissioner na im help raush di police mancomot from di stadium, according to wetin BBC News Pidgin find out.

Stampede for Ihedioha inauguration

At least 10 pipo including one pregnant woman, na im wunjure inside push me I push you wey during di inauguration of Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha on Wednesday for Owerri, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

Kasala burst wen huge crowd pack enta di Dan Anyiam Stadium, venue of di inauguration, News Agency of Nigeria in Owerri quote Dr Francis Igwe wey be member of di medical team for di inauguration.

Interestingly too di former govnor Rochas Okorocha no show face as him too do private hand over for Dauglas House (Wey be Goment House inside Owerri) a day ahead.