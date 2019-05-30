Image copyright Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Federal High court for Lagos south west Nigeria don grant musician Azeez Fashola AKA Naira Marley bail in di sum of two million naira afta dem gbab am ontop cyber fraud crime.

Dis wan na afta di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) gbab di musician ontop accuse say im get hand for credit and internet fraud mata, Di singer bin don plead not guilty to di 11-count charge EFCC bin nack for im head.

On May 20 2019, di Federal High Court for Lagos bin rule say make di singer remain for prison till dem hear im bail application on May 30.

Di judge for im ruling today say Naira Marley must provide two sureties, one civil servant and anoda wey get landed property for Lagos.

Earlier today, di singer release new song from prison, 'Why' wey drop for midnight after announcement from im management for Facebook.

For di song, di singer talk about friends wey don forget am as well as relationships and even get slight mention of yahoo for the line - "Yahoo boy ni babalawo."