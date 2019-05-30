Image copyright Reuters Image example Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma na di new Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa don announce new cabinet for which, in di first time for di kontri history, half of all di ministersna women.

Inside anoda move wey shock pipo, one of di women na from di opposition.

Im appoint ogbonge opposition politician Patricia de Lille, who stand for di Good Party, as minister of infrastructure development.

Di African National Congress party win di general election of May 8.

How pipo welcome di 50% female cabinet?

According to BBC tori pesin Milton Nkosi, South Africans welcome di move to get equal gender representation.

Tanya Cohen from Business Unity South Africa (Busa) say e send "good signals to get qualified ministers like Dr Naledi Pandor as International Relations minister".

Mr Ramaphosa also reduce di amount of di ministers from 36 to 28 ministers say di cabinet dey "bloated".

Patricia de Lille na di new infrastructure development minister

However, di opposition Economic Freedom Fighters party tok for statement say di idea say im reduce di size of di cabinet na "di first sign of absolute dishonesty" because, at di same time, e don increased di number of deputy ministers.

Mr Ramaphosa don promise to fight corruption, but sabi pipo say pipo dey give am side eye say e still retain Deputy President David Mabuza.

Mr Mabuza, former President Jacob Zuma padi, deny accuse say im involve for political killings and mago-mago deals.