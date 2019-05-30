Biafra remembrance day: IPOB sit at home order flop?
Activities paralyse for di three major commercial cities for south east of Nigeria, Aba, Nnewi and Onitsha on Thursday as residents comply wit di sit-at-home call by di Indigenous People of Biafra to mark "Biafra Remembrance Day".
IPOB bin declare May 30 to mark di 52nd anniversary of di day for 1967 wen di governor of di former Eastern Region Col Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu declare say di region comot secession from Nigeria. Wetin follow di declaration na three years civil war wey kill over one million pipo.
While many pipo for di south east capital cities no comply with di sit-at-home order, di major commercial centres comply as shops, banks, schools and markets shut down.
Some of di pipo wey speak to BBC Igbo say dem happy to comply as dem believe say e go quicken dia separation from Nigeria.
IPOB and oda Biafra groups wey dey ginger to comot Nigeria don call for pipo to boycott and protest before, compliance don lead to violence and fight with security agencies wey lead to deaths.
Di call for pipo to siddon for house don become standard for IPOB as dem continue to dey ginger to comot Nigeria despite say goment don declare dem as terrorist group.
IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu wey dem declare wanted afta im jump bail disappear from im papa house for Umuahia for September 2017 sidon for America dey conduct di sit at home.
According to am, na former Nigerian leader Nnamdi Azikiwe put igbo pipo for di condition wey dem dey inside today.
Im tell BBC say im no wan fight anybodi im just wan make goment build bridge, school and make beta for evri Igbo man.
Pipo recognise di day for social media
Even though pipo no gree sidon for dia house for south east nigeria, Igbo pipo for different parts of Nigeria still enta twitter to honour dia dead wit #Igboheroday2019 and #Ozoemena.
Dem use dis hashtag to remember wetin happun for di Biafra war and also to pray for families wey lose dia mama, papa brodas and sistas plus pikin dem sake of tribal killings.