Image example Philomina Chieshe say she no dey guilty

Nigeria corruption police - Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), don carri Philomina Chieshe go court.

Madam Chieshe na di woman wey dey work wit Nigeria exam bodi JAMB, wey claim say snake swallow N36million of di board moni, wey dey her hand.

Pipo bin shock wen di tori break for 2018 for Makurdi di Benue State capital as she strong mouth say dat na wetin happun.

Na for di FCT High Court for Abuja dem carri her go, wit two oda pipo ontop eight charges say dem use magomago collect property, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust.

She and odas bin plead not guilty to di charges wey di federal goment sama for dia head. Dia lawyer come beg court say make dem grant dem bail.

Justice Peter Afen adjourn di mata to di June 3 for di hearing of dia bail application and order dem make dem still dey EFCC hand till dem get dia bail.