Woman use razor tear her belle to born her pikin

One 30-years-old Tanzania woman use razor blade tear her belle open to born her pikin for house afta nurses no gree ansa her for her local primary healthcare center.

District Medical Officer, Dr Hashim Movogogo wey tell BBC dis tori say madam Joyce Kilinda use razor blade take tear herself to comot di baby afta she enta labour go for di south west of Tanzania.

According to di tori, she comot di Kirando Village Health Centre while she bin dey im labour afta she bin feel like di nurses wey bin dey on duty bin no get her time.

Local tori pipo tok say she bin dey call for help for long but dem no ansa her.

Dr Movogogo tok say Ms Kilinda and di pikin survive and currently dey di health centre wey dem dey take care of dem.

Dis go be her number eight pikin but na di first one wey she go born wit Caesarean Section.