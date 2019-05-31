MTN don pay N55bn wey bin remain for fine Nigeria goment nack dem

Image copyright Getty Images

MTN don pay Nigeria goment 55 billion naira wey be di balance of di 330 billion naira fine wey goment nack ontop di telecoms giant head.

Dem bin chop fine say dem no disconnect unregistered Sim Cards, wey goment say terrorists, like Boko Haram, bin dey use.

Nigeria Communications Commission confam say dem receive di alert on Friday.

Di NCC bin fine di company ova 1trillion naira for October 2015 before dem come reduce am afta dem renegotiate to reduce am to di 330 billion naira wey dem agree to use three years pay finish.

Also, MTN don list dem self for di Nigerian Stock Exchange dis year wey also be one of di conditions of settlement.

MTN get 60 million subscribers for Nigeria but for 2016, dem suffer losses because of di fine.

Tori be say di mata start afta di South African company bin no cancel di ova 5.1 million Sim Cards wey dem bin no register, wen goment ask all telecom companies to register dia subscribers.

At first, di NCC bin sama dem fine of 1.04 trillion naira - dem charge MTN $1000 per unregistered Sim on top di mata, but later dem come negotiate am down.