Fire finish some part for Cameroon oil company SONARA
Fire catch for some part for Cameroon oil refinery company, SONARA, Limbe for Southwest Cameroon for night.
SONARA, de company weh e di refine crude oil weh e dey for one of de Anglophone regions for wusai crisis dey.
Dis company nova get Anglophone director before and na only dis year weh de put Anglophone board chairman.
Cameroon no wan poke-nosing to solve Anglophone crisis
Cameroon National Day make sense?
Residents for village, Moukudange for Limbe II sub-division say deh hear loud explosion for around 9:45pm as some part of de new place weh deh build for stock oil explode.
No man die or get wound, and deh move the villagers from danger and for security reason.
Some activists for Southern Cameroon weh deh wan separate claim say na some separatists group, Victoria silent warriors put fire for de oil company.
But army for their twitter don congratulate fire fighters weh deh put off de fire, add say e look laik say na accident even if deh di still wait for investigate.
But for now, goment or SONARA authorities nova tok any tin and e no bi clear wusai de fire komot.