Fire finish some part for Cameroon oil company SONARA

Fire catch for some part for Cameroon oil refinery company, SONARA, Limbe for Southwest Cameroon for night.

SONARA, de company weh e di refine crude oil weh e dey for one of de Anglophone regions for wusai crisis dey.

Dis company nova get Anglophone director before and na only dis year weh de put Anglophone board chairman.

Residents for village, Moukudange for Limbe II sub-division say deh hear loud explosion for around 9:45pm as some part of de new place weh deh build for stock oil explode.

Image copyright Facebook/ CRTV web(national Radio and Television)

No man die or get wound, and deh move the villagers from danger and for security reason.

SONARA in flames as we speak.

The affected parts of the company still unclear.

The incident was reported few minutes ago.



Our reporters are currently investigating the incident.



Developing story!



Some activists for Southern Cameroon weh deh wan separate claim say na some separatists group, Victoria silent warriors put fire for de oil company.

But army for their twitter don congratulate fire fighters weh deh put off de fire, add say e look laik say na accident even if deh di still wait for investigate.

BRAVO aux soldats du feu de la SONARA et à tous ceux qui se sont déployés pour éteindre cet incendie dont tout porte à croire qu'il serait accidentel (sous réserve des résultats des enquêtes qui suivront certainement) pic.twitter.com/WLMV3FN0PO — Honneur et Fidélité - Armée Camerounaise (@HonneurFidelite) May 31, 2019

An insider working with the maintenance department of #Sonara or Cameroon's National Oil Refinery,who is not required to speak, says the explosion that happened late yesterdayat the site was due to absence of proper maintenance & not an attack from pro-independence fighters — ELIE SMITH (@eliesmith) May 31, 2019

But for now, goment or SONARA authorities nova tok any tin and e no bi clear wusai de fire komot.