Image copyright PA

America say anybody wey wan enta dia kontri go submit im social media details for dem to torchlight before im go get visa, dis na part of di new rules wey dem dey bring.

Oda tins wey pesin go submit under di new rules na five years worth of email addresses and phone numbers.

However, dem say dem go exclude pipo wey dey apply for diplomatic and official visa, but pipo wey dey go di kontri to work or to study go obey di new rules.

US State Department say "we dey constantly work to find how we go take improve our screening process to protect US citizens, even though we still dey support legitimate travel to US".

Na for March 2018 president Trump administration submit proposal for di new rules, but American Civil Liberties Union say dat kain tin no dey fair.

Before before di rule dey apply only to pipo wey dem wan do additional ckecks or pipo wey bin don visit areas wey terrorists dey control.

Now pipo wey wan apply for visa go submit dia account names for dia different social media platforms wey US list and also submit di ones wey no dey for di list.

One of di officials say any pesin wey lie about im social media fit face serious immigration palava.