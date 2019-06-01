Image copyright NNPC

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) say at least 60,000 candidates write dia computer test to fit get work wit di company.

Isaiah Inuwa, wey be di oga patapata for di company, say di Saturday exam happun for about 94 centers for 22 states across di kontri.

Im say NNPC colobi wit some institutions, to make sure say di thing go well.

Di company say dem wan employ to replace some of dia staff wey dey retire, and to refresh di system wit fresh hands.

E no dey clear how many pipo di company wan employ, for dis recruitment.

Skip Twitter post by @NNPCgroup 10.The ongoing recruitment exercise by the @NNPCgroup kicked off via nationwide advertisements in the national dailies and online media on Wednesday, 13 March, 2019, followed by shortlisting of qualified candidates who sat for the CBT today, 1st June, 2019. #NNPCIsHiring — NNPC Group (@NNPCgroup) June 1, 2019