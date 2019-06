Dino Melaye go contest to be Kogi State Govnor

Image copyright dino melaye/facebook

Senator Dino Melaye don announce im interest to run for govnor of Kogi State.

Di senator wey dey represent Kogi West for di senate confam am for video wey im put for Instagram. Im tok say im go defeat Yahaya Bello wey be di current govnor for di state.

Melaye also add say im don tok to God about im ambition and say im mama don join angels so im get "celestial support".

Di govnorship election for Kogi go hold on November 16 and tori be say oga Dino make dis declaration for Maj Gen David Jemibewon Ayetoro house during meeting of di People's Democratic Party.

Last month, di controversial senator release viral video on top Instagram wia im dey sing song for di current govnor.

Dino Melaye currently dey on trial as Nigeria Police carri am go court ontop six count charge wey include attempted suicide, attempt to escape from custody and damage to police property.