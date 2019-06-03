Image copyright MOHAMED EL-SHAHED

Security forces for Sudan take force enta di site of protesters for central Khartoum early mor-mor on Monday.

Pipo wey see as e happun tell Arab television say di security forces shoot gun and activists say dis na attempt to scata di protest outside di Defence Ministry.

One medical association wey dey follow di protesters say at least one pesin die and many wound for di raid, wey still dey on.

For statement, di main protest group say "di protesters wey siddon for front of di army general command dey face serious kasala as dem wan pursue dem." Di group say make Sudan pipo come to dia rescue.

Di Sudanese military bin comot President Omar al-Bashir for April afta months of protests because of im 30 years for office.

But thousands of protesters still camp outside di Defence Ministry, dey demand make military rulers wey replace Bashir hand over power to civilians.