Police for Ghana detain one Burkina Faso national who enter crowded Catholic church plus pistol on Sunday.

Police say as dem arrest de man, den he load en gun plus two rounds of ammunition.

De incident stir up suspicions sake of recent militant attacks on Catholic churches for Burkina Faso.

Upper West Regional DCOP Okyere Buah-Appiah, talk Accra-based Joy FM sey dem arrest de man after tip-off from one church member.

"De pistol dey inside en pocket but den part of it dey show so somebody who dey sit behind am wey see den alert de church leaders" DCOP Buah-Appiah reveal.

Police say de man no give any solid answer as to why he dey carry loaded gun, just sey he be farmer wey come Ghana six weeks ago, wey that Sunday be en first time for church.

Police District Headquarters for Jirapa, Upper West Region sey dem detain am as investigations continue into who be am.

Since terror attacks on some Catholic Churches for Burkina Faso, security experts warn Ghana sey make dem make careful sake of e fit spill over enter de country.